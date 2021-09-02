$50,000 in unclaimed money returned to MDOT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Treasurer David McRae announced $50,000 has been returned to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT). He presented a check to MDOT Executive Director Brad White for unclaimed money.

McRae said the funds owed to MDOT were turned over to the State Treasurer’s office from banks and other entities after sitting unclaimed for an extended amount of time.

“Taxpayers intended for these funds to be used to repair our roads and bridges and improve the state’s infrastructure. I am very pleased to have found and returned these funds so they can be invested in the projects that improve the way we live and work in Mississippi,” he said.

MDOT leaders plan to use the funds for road and bridge projects across the state.