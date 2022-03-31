LONG BEACH, Miss. (WJTV) – One lucky person purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in Mississippi on Wednesday, March 30.

The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Wednesday night's drawing were: 03-07-21-31-37 with a Powerball of 11 and a Power Play of 3. The player did not purchase the Power Play.

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), The player purchased the winning ticket from Circle K #2723846 on East Beach Boulevard in Long Beach. The player has until September 26, 2022, to claim their prize.

The jackpot for Saturday night’s (April 2) drawing for the Powerball is up to $222 million, while Friday night’s (April 1) Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $70 million. The jackpot for Thursday night’s (March 31) Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $65,000.

MLC officials also announced three new scratch-off games will be available in Mississippi retailers starting Tuesday, April 5.