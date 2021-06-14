$55.5 million settlement reached with Medicaid managed care organization

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and State Auditor Shad White announced the state reached a $55.5 million settlement with Centene, which is the largest Medicaid managed care organization in the United States.

According to Fitch, the settlement resolves allegations of overpayments as part of Mississippi’s Medicaid program.

“My office is business-friendly, and I firmly believe that businesses that operate in good faith are good partners in meeting the needs of our state,” said Fitch. “However, I am in this Office to serve the people of Mississippi, and I fully intend to make sure they are not being cheated by Centene or anyone else. This settlement makes clear that the days of hiding behind a convoluted flow of money and numbers are over. And, I appreciate the work of Auditor White and his staff in helping achieve this success for the people.”

“I do not care how large or powerful the company is, Mississippi taxpayers deserve to get what they paid for when the state spends money on prescription drugs, and we will stand up for the taxpayers if they do not get a square deal,” said White. “I’m grateful for the joint work between my staff, the data analysts, and the Attorney General’s team for bringing this to a conclusion.”

