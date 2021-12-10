$578K awarded to Mississippi Attorney General’s Office

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Justice awarded $578,629 in Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force funds to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

According to U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the ICAC Task Force program consists of state and local law enforcement task forces dedicated to developing effective responses to online enticement of children by sexual predators, child exploitation, and child obscenity and pornography cases.

The Mississippi Attorney General Office and the Mississippi ICAC will continue to maintain, expand, and improve the Mississippi ICAC’s effectiveness in preventing, interdicting, investigating, and prosecuting Internet crimes against children and technology-facilitated child exploitation.

The funding will provide computer forensic specialists, prosecutors, law enforcement investigators, and support personnel with the necessary tools and training.