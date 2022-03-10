TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. — A traffic stop in Iuka, Mississippi led officers to arrest six people and seize several grams of methamphetamine.



Deputies pulled over a red Ford Ranger driven by Timothy Mills with Miranda Winters in the passenger seat. Deputies said Mills was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and Winters was found to be in possession of what appeared to be methamphetamine.



Later, deputies pulled over another vehicle, a maroon Chevrolet Malibu driven by Caroline Harrill. According to a press release, she was found to be in possession of approximately 47 grams of methamphetamine.



Mills, Winters, and Harrill were arrested and taken to Tishomingo County Jail.



Authorities said the investigation then led to a residence on Third Street in Iuka, MS owned by Martha Taubman. When officers arrived, they made contact with a man, James Pardue, who was standing outside the residence.

Officers said Pardue had a needle used to inject methamphetamine, and he was taken into custody. Taubman was not home at the time.



Officers continued their investigation, and they went to a residence on Adams Street in Iuka, MS and made contact with Martha Taubman. After speaking with Taubman, officers said they found drug paraphernalia and about .5 gram of methamphetamine on her person.



Deputies said they also spoke to a woman at the Adams Street home, Faye Smith, and she too was in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Top Row, left to right: Caroline Harrill, Timothy Mills, Martha Taubman



Bottom Row, left to right: Miranda Winters, James Pardue, Faye Smith

Both Smith and Taubman were arrested and taken to Tishomingo County Jail.



Caroline Harrill has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

Harrill’s bond was set at $10,000, and she is currently out on bond.



Martha Taubman has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Taubman’s bond was set at $5,000 and she is currently out on bond.



Timothy Mills has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Mills’ bond was set at $5,000 and he is currently out on bond.



Miranda Winters has been charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Winters is currently out on bond.



James Pardue has been charged with possession of of paraphernalia. Pardue is currently out on bond.



Faye Smith has been charged with possession of paraphernalia. Smith is currently out on bond.