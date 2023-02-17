Authorities say this store in Arkabutla, MS was one of the scenes where six people were shot and killed Friday in Tate County, MS. (Adam Itayem, WREG)

ARKABUTLA, Miss. (WREG) — Six people were shot and killed in the town of Arkabutla, Mississippi on Friday, the Tate County sheriff said.

According to Sheriff Brad Lance, the shooter went into a store and shot a man. The shooter then went to a house nearby on Bend Road and shot a woman.

Lance said the suspect also went to a home on Arkabutla Dam Road and shot and killed two people there.

A deputy saw a car that fit the suspect’s car description and tried to stop him. He did not stop his car, causing a chase.

Officials say he pulled into a driveway of a home, and the shooter was apprehended there. At the house, officers found a person dead in a car and another dead in the roadway.

It is believed that the shooter lived at the Arkabutla Dam Road location, Lance said.

The town of Arkabutla, Miss. has a population of less than 300, and is located about 45 miles south of Memphis, Tenn. on Arkabutla Lake.

This breaking news will be updated.