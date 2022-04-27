JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Home Depot announced Jackson State University, Alcorn State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Tougaloo College, Rust College, and Coahoma Community College will receive a Retool Your School grant.

The colleges were among 30 HBCUs selected by students, alumni and advocates to receive a combined $1 million in campus improvements grants through the annual Retool Your School program for 2022.

The grants are created to make sure HBCU students have an upgraded environment that enhances their educational experience.

“Since its launch in 2009, The Home Depot’s Retool Your School Campus Improvement Grant Program has provided support to almost 70 percent of the nation’s HBCUs through more than 180 grants,” said Derek Bottoms, chief diversity officer for The Home Depot. “Grants from The Home Depot have helped HBCUs make more than $5 million worth of improvements, including the creation of outdoor eco-classrooms, renovation of health facilities, revamping of residence halls, and more.”

Participating HBCUs were separated into three clusters based on student population. The top ten schools with the most votes per cluster will receive grants ranging from $20,000 to $75,000. Additionally, the Campaign of the Year award of $45,000 was presented to the school whose campaign proved to be most original, innovative, and particularly effective for galvanizing its community to drive votes for the program.

Campaign of the Year

Alabama State University

Cluster 1

Alabama A&M University Alabama State University Jackson State University Southern University and A&M College Albany State University Grambling State University Winston-Salem State University Fayetteville State University Prairie View A&M University Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University

Cluster 2

Coahoma Community College Alcorn State University Tuskegee University Benedict College South Carolina State University Mississippi Valley State University University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Elizabeth City State University West Virginia State University Hampton University

Cluster 3