6 Mississippi teachers named state-level finalists for PAEMST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced on Monday that six teachers have been named 2021 state-level finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). The PAEMST Program is the nation’s highest honor for teachers of mathematics and science (including computer science).

Mississippi’s 2021 PAEMST state-level finalists:

Dr. Trisha Gilbreath

Grade 10-12 Mathematics teacher

Northwest Rankin High School, Rankin County School District

Jaqueline Lewis

Grade 9 Mathematics teacher; Grade 11-12 Computer Science teacher

Enterprise High School, Enterprise School District

Treasure Lynch

Grade 10 Mathematics teacher

Gulfport High School, Gulfport School District

Kenneth Peagler

High School Science teacher

Brandon High School, Rankin County School District

Christina (Tina) Walters

Grade 10-12 Science teacher

South Jones High School, Jones County School District

Ashley Elizabeth Webb

Grade 10-12 Science teacher

DeSoto Central High School, DeSoto County Schools

Trisha Gilbreath (Courtesy: MDE)

Jacqueline Lewis (Courtesy: MDE)

Treasure Lynch (Courtesy: MDE)

Kenneth Peagler (Courtesy: MDE)

Christina Walters (Courtesy: MDE)

Ashley Webb (Courtesy: MDE)

“Mississippi’s PAEMST state-level finalists are committed to excellence and are leaders among their colleagues,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “I congratulate them as they vie for the highest honor in their profession.”

The PAEMST program allows each state to select up to three state finalists in mathematics and up to three state finalists in science. One of the state finalists in each content area may be selected as the Presidential Awardee for the state.

The Mississippi State Board of Education will recognize Mississippi’s 2021 PAEMST finalists later this year. National winners are announced approximately a year after state-level finalists are identified.