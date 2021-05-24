6 Mississippi teachers named state-level finalists for PAEMST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced on Monday that six teachers have been named 2021 state-level finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). The PAEMST Program is the nation’s highest honor for teachers of mathematics and science (including computer science).
Mississippi’s 2021 PAEMST state-level finalists:
Dr. Trisha Gilbreath
Grade 10-12 Mathematics teacher
Northwest Rankin High School, Rankin County School District
Jaqueline Lewis
Grade 9 Mathematics teacher; Grade 11-12 Computer Science teacher
Enterprise High School, Enterprise School District
Treasure Lynch
Grade 10 Mathematics teacher
Gulfport High School, Gulfport School District
Kenneth Peagler
High School Science teacher
Brandon High School, Rankin County School District
Christina (Tina) Walters
Grade 10-12 Science teacher
South Jones High School, Jones County School District
Ashley Elizabeth Webb
Grade 10-12 Science teacher
DeSoto Central High School, DeSoto County Schools
“Mississippi’s PAEMST state-level finalists are committed to excellence and are leaders among their colleagues,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “I congratulate them as they vie for the highest honor in their profession.”
The PAEMST program allows each state to select up to three state finalists in mathematics and up to three state finalists in science. One of the state finalists in each content area may be selected as the Presidential Awardee for the state.
The Mississippi State Board of Education will recognize Mississippi’s 2021 PAEMST finalists later this year. National winners are announced approximately a year after state-level finalists are identified.