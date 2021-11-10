7 MEMA Registration Intake Centers to remain open for Veterans Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Registration Intake Centers will remain open in seven counties for Veterans Day (November 11) from 8:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.
Neighbors who live in Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson counties are encouraged to apply for federal individual assistance through FEMA if eligible and if affected by Hurricane Ida.
The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is December 22, 2021. Regular operating hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4:00 p.m.
All centers will close on Saturday, November 13 at 4:00 p.m.
Those applying in person are asked to have prepared:
- Social Security Number: must also United States citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien
- Insurance information: type of insurance including homeowners, flood, automobile or mobile home
- Damage Information: type of disaster including flood, hurricane or earthquake and type of dwelling or vehicle including condo, mobile home, house, car or truck
- Financial Information: total annual income, before taxes, at the time of disaster
- Contact Information: Address and phone number when damage occurred and current address and phone number
- Direct Deposit: (optional) bank name, type of account, routing number and account number
The seven centers are located as follows:
- Amite County: The Harrison Building: 910 Old McComb Liberty Road, Liberty, MS 39645
- Hancock County: Hancock resource Center: 454 Highway 90 Suite B, Waveland, MS 39576
- Harrison County: Harrison County Annex Building: 9229 Highway 49, Gulfport, MS 39503
- Pearl River County: Picayune Safe Room: 501 Laurel Street, Picayune, MS 39466
- Pike County: St. Andrews Mission: 104 South front Street, McComb, MS 39648
- Walthall County: Walthall County EMA Office: 908 Armory Road, Tylertown, MS 39667
- Wilkinson County: Wilkinson County EMA Office: 1495 U.S. Highway 61 South, Woodville, MS 39669
Apply for FEMA Individual Assistance online here or call 1-800-621-3362 (call 1-800-462-7585 for the hearing and speech impaired).
Click here to learn how to apply for a replacement Social Security card.