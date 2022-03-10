FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) recently announced its 2021-2022 scholarship winners.

The students were instructed to submit a 300-750 word essay on the topics of how they or their family have been affected by donation and/or transportation, why they are a registered donor or want to become registered, or the importance of encouraging others to be donors.

The winners of the 2021-2022 scholarships are:

Allie Carruth Memorial Scholarship ($5,000) — Kaitlyn Sanborn, Noxapater Attendance Center

Walker Wilbanks Scholarship ($2,265) — Matthew Roncalli, Saltillo High School

Matthew Gaskin Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) — Tayshaun Smith, Amory High School

Annie Lucious Gift of Life Scholarship ($1,000) — Emily Adcock, Madison Central High School

Dr. Shirley Schlessinger Scholarship ($1,000) — Alyssa Nunn, Hattiesburg High School

MORA Scholarship ($500) — Rilee Blake Maxwell, Itawamba High School

MORA Scholarship ($500) — Katherine Hyer, Oak Grove High School

The Walker Wilbanks Memorial scholarship was based solely on a one page letter written by an administrator, faculty or staff member on behalf of the applicant describing how he or she exhibits exemplary character traits such as integrity, accountability, respect, and responsibility.