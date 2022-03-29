JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced 70 Mississippi high schools received a 2021 College Success Award recognition from GreatSchools.org. According to MDE officials, the schools excelled at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college as determined by available data in each state.

GreatSchools.org is the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families and has conducted the College Success Award annually since 2018.

Mississippi schools recognized for 2021 are among 1,838 high schools from 25 states that demonstrated a successful track record of graduating students who enroll in two- or four-year college, are ready for college-level coursework, and persist on to their second year.

“We applaud Mississippi schools for prioritizing high-quality public education, putting students on the path to bright futures,” said Jon Deane, CEO of GreatSchools.org. “Over the past two years, students, parents, teachers and communities have relied on one another like never before. We congratulate and thank everyone for their unwavering pursuit of college success for all students.”

To view the complete list of winners, visit www.greatschools.org/mississippi/college-success-award/.