NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Newton County deputies announced 71 dogs have been rescued.

On July 10, deputies received a call on Pine Bluff Road about an animal neglect case. When deputies arrived, they found multiple dogs abandoned in cages, tied to trees or running loose.

Investigators said numerous amounts of deceased dogs were found on the property. Deputies determined the dogs had not been fed or watered in some time.

After a further investigation, deputies determined there was a second property on Peavy Road that also contained a large number of dogs; 71 dogs in total.

Deputies contacted the Mississippi Animal Rescue League (MARL), who contact Animal Rescue Corps in Nashville, Tennessee.

Animal Rescue Corps assembled a team, along with the assistance of BISSELL Pet Foundation and a team from Hattiesburg and New Orleans. The teams and a local veterinarian were able to secure and treat all the dogs in both locations. The dogs were transported to Nashville for further care.

Deputies said William Patten and Natalie Fancher Patten were arrested and charged with six counts of felony animal cruelty. More charges are expected to be filed against them.