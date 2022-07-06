NESOBA COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will host their 72nd annual Choctaw Indian Fair on July 13-16, 2022.

The fair will be held in Choctaw, Mississippi, right in the centuries-old homeland.

Leaders of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians wanted to host this event in order to gather and celebrate their heritage while sharing their culture with the community.

This year’s theme for the fair will be “The Choctaw Spirit Lives On.” Participants will be able to get a sense of the the Choctaw heritage while experiencing the historical and culture displays and tribal arts and crafts.

The fair will also celebrate their annual Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant where Choctaw’s 2021 princess, Shemah Crosby, will hand over her crown to the 2022 selected princess amongst 13 candidates.

Misty Brescia, director and public information officer for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, said they are excited about hosting this year’s Choctaw Indian Fair again. She said there will be more for guests this year.

“We are so excited. We have a lot in store for our guests. It’s so much to do in the fair that’s family-friendly with such a little cost,” said Brescia.

They’re expected a major turnout this year. There will also be amusement rides, live entertainment and food vendors.

Before the fair starts, the stickball competition will begin on Wednesday, July 6 at Warrior Stadium. The games are free and open to the public to enjoy.