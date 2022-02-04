JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced 78 Cash 4 players are expected to claim their $320,000 in combined winnings from Thursday’s drawing. The winning combination was 6-6-6-6.

The drawing resulted in 50 top prize-winning $1 tickets, each worth $5,000, and 28 $0.50 tickets, each winning $2,500.

MLC officials said the jackpots in other draw games continue to gain momentum, led by Saturday’s Powerball drawing reaching $137 million. Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is now up to $22 million, while the jackpot for Saturday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $384,000.