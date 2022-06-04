JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The aroma of charcoal and wood chips have started to fill the air as the summer season begins to make its entrance. BBQ grills in backyards and restaurants will bring finger-licking, fall off the bones meat to tables across Mississippi.

The south is known for its legendary BBQ recipes and sauces that everyone should taste. When the temperature gets uncomfortably too hot to light up the backyard BBQ grill, you can take a trip to one of the following BBQ joints and check out some of the best BBQ to be found in Mississippi: