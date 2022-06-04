JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The aroma of charcoal and wood chips have started to fill the air as the summer season begins to make its entrance. BBQ grills in backyards and restaurants will bring finger-licking, fall off the bones meat to tables across Mississippi.
The south is known for its legendary BBQ recipes and sauces that everyone should taste. When the temperature gets uncomfortably too hot to light up the backyard BBQ grill, you can take a trip to one of the following BBQ joints and check out some of the best BBQ to be found in Mississippi:
- The Pig and Pint is located in Jackson and has been awarded the best place to get ribs by the Jackson Free Press. They are known for their mouth-watering upscale, eclectic BBQ choices and beer variety.
- Squealer’s Bar-B-Que has been a Meridian’s favorite BBQ restaurant since their doors opened back in 1998. Their pulled pork is known to be juicy tender with just the right amount of smoke flavor. The restaurant has received the Meridian Star’s Reader’s Choice Award for the “Best Barbecue” every year since 1998.
- The Shed Barbeque & Blues Joint is not only loved by Mississippians in Ocean Spring and Biloxi, but also by Tennessee residents. The business took the Grand Prize at the Memphis in May World Championships in 2015 and 2018. The Shed serves up some of the best down home BBQ and is known for their heritage breed and antibiotic-free meats.
- Memphis Barbecue Co., located in Horn Lake, is a casual, contemporary restaurant that serves Memphis-style BBQ fare, burgers, cheese fritters and more. The food is so good that the company had to share the flavor with a second location in Dunwoody, Georgia.
- Pig Out Inn Barbeque is a 25-year-old restaurant in Natchez that is known for its 16-hour smoked meat. Their sauce is homemade and is the perfect blend of sweetness and tanginess. Besides the meat, Pig Out Inn offers homemade mini sweet potato, pecan and buttermilk pies.
- Leatha’s Bar-B-Que Inn is known throughout the state and is located in Petal. Leatha’s was featured on an episode of “Man Food Fire” on The Cooking Channel for its ribs, according to the Pine Belt News. Guests from as far as New York have traveled to eat at Leatha’s. The business is known for their famous pork and beef ribs, pulled pork sandwiches, sausage dogs and chicken.
- Abe’s Bar-B-Q has been up and running since 1924 at the crossroads where Robert Johnson allegedly sold his soul to this devil in Clarksdale. It is known for their famous Come Back sauce that will definitely have you coming back for more.
- The Little Dooey has been slow roasted to perfection for more than 25 years and is located in Starkville. The restaurant is ranked #1 out of 110 restaurants in Starkville, according to TripAdvisor. They are known for their famous ribs and catfish. It is also located near Mississippi State University.