OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Nine people pled guilty on November 29 to impaired driving offenses on the Natchez Trace Parkway in the Northern District of Mississippi.

Prosecutors said the convictions stemmed from the defendants operating motor vehicles while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The defendants were all sentenced to serve a term of probation.

The National Park Service rangers made the arrests in each case and prepared these matters for prosecution by the United States Attorney’s Office.

The defendants who pled guilty were:

Caleb Agnew, of Saltillo, Mississippi

Geoffrey Allen, 30, of McCool, Mississippi

Daphne Barr, 27, of Houston, Mississippi

Derrick Brister, 32, of Tylertown, Mississippi

Angel Clements, 29, of Tupelo, Mississippi

Nathan Frank, of Booneville, Mississippi

Jocelyn Grimes, 21, of Terry, Mississippi

Fantasia Judon, 29, of Pontotoc, Mississippi

Asa Sewell, 36, of El Dorado, Arkansas

With the holiday season approaching, prosecutors said the rangers will be continuing their enforcement efforts to apprehend impaired drivers.