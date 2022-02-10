JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) said travelers in Mississippi can experience the outdoors in a brand-new way.

In collaboration with Tentrr, 56 fully outfitted campsites will be available for reservation throughout eight of Mississippi’s State Parks. These park sites are available at Buccaneer, Clarkco, J.P. Coleman, LeFleur’s Bluff, Percy Quin, Roosevelt, Tishomingo, and Wall Doxey.

Guests have the option of single or double sites. The single locations sleep up to six and the double sites – or buddy sites – sleep up to 12.

Tentrr’s ready-to-go campsites offer canvas wall tents, Adirondack chairs and a fire pit. Other amenities include a propane heater and a table with benches.