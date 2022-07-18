JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with AAA said Mississippi leads the nation with the most teen driver-related fatal crashes per capita during the summer.

According to the organization, nearly 40 percent of Mississippi’s teen driver fatal crashes in 2020 occurred during the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Nationwide, 7,124 people died in teen driver-related summertime crashes from 2011 to 2020.

“There are more daily deaths in crashes involving teen drivers during the summer months than the rest of the year because teens tend to have more unstructured time behind the wheel,” said AAA spokesperson Don Redman. “Parents should encourage teens to double down on staying focused when driving, buckling up for every ride, and driving within posted speed limits.”

Teen Driving-Related Crash Fatalities by State

State Deaths in Crashes Involving Teen Drivers During 100 Deadliest Days, 2011-2020 Deaths in Crashes Involving Teen Drivers Rest of the Year 2011-2020 Per Capita Deaths in Crashes Involving Teen Drivers, 2020 Per Capita Rank, 2020

(50 States and DC) Alabama 213 504 12.7 7th Arkansas 122 230 14.9 4th Louisiana 124 287 9.9 20th Mississippi 134 343 18.9 1st Tennessee 190 511 12.3 8th Texas 694 1657 9.9 19th Source: AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety

As teens take to the road this summer, AAA recommends that parents model safe driving behaviors and help ensure their teens practice them too.

According to AAA, here are some of the causes of the fatal crashes: