JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Drivers nationwide are starting to see some relief at the pumps ahead of Labor Day. In Mississippi, AAA reported the average cost of gas per gallon is currently $3.61, which is 60 cents cheaper than a month ago. The all time high for Mississippi was set in June 2022 at $4.55 a gallon.

AAA encourages Mississippi drivers to get their vehicles checked before going on a trip during Labor Day.

“If you don’t feel comfortable doing a check up yourself, go to a mechanic. Usually for a very small fee, they’ll check it out. They’ll check out your belts, hoses, all your fluids, your oil levels and coolants, and make sure your tires are properly inflated as well,” explained Don Redman, Spokesman for AAA Mississippi.

With Labor Day weekend approaching, here some tips for drivers to remember:

Keep tires inflated

Slow down on the highways

Don’t let your tank get below a quarter full

Search for bargains on fuel

Gas prices initially began to increase in March amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Inventories tightened as a result, sending prices skyrocketing to record levels. According to GasBuddy, some areas of California jumped as high as $7 a gallon at the peak of the high prices, along with diesel seeing its highest-ever ratio to regular gas.

Now, those prices have changed.

“Seeing some of that demand back off, you may see some kind of bargains. As people have been cutting back, you may some deals at some amusements parks or what have you that are steals. That window hasn’t closed yet, but again if you’re heading out, please just remember to check your car out for at least 15 to 20 minutes. Most of our cars are set to be most fuel efficient between 50 and 55 mph. Also, an underinflated tire can cost you as much as 30% in fuel efficiency,” said Redman.

GasBuddy recommends shopping around to find the best gas prices.