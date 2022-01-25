JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – AARP Mississippi is encouraging local organizations and governments across the state to apply for the 2022 AARP Community Challenge grant program available until March 22, 2022.

AARP will prioritize proposals that are inclusive, address disparities, directly engage volunteers, support residents age 50 and older and aim to achieve one or more of the following outcomes:

Support communities’ efforts to build engagement and leverage funding available under new federal programs through laws like the American Rescue Plan Act, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and more.

Create vibrant public places that improve open spaces, parks and access to other amenities.

Deliver a range of transportation and mobility options that increase connectivity, walkability, bikeability, wayfinding, access to transportation options and roadway improvements.

Support a range of housing options that increases the availability of accessible and affordable choices.

Ensure a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion while improving the built and social environment of a community.

Increase civic engagement with innovative and tangible projects that bring residents and local leaders together to address challenges and facilitate a greater sense of inclusion.

Other community improvements; including health services, community development, and coronavirus pandemic recovery.

The application deadline is 4:00 p.m. on March 22, 2022. All projects must be completed by November 30, 2022. To submit an application and view past grantees, click here.