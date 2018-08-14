Accreditation commission meets to address Noxubee County School District crisis

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy MS Board of Education livestream

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The Mississippi Department of Education's Commission on School Accreditation will consider the status of the Noxubee County School District Tuesday afternoon at 2 pm.

The group will all consider whether to revise the business rules of the Mississippi Statewide Accountability System.

Last month, Governor Phil Bryant approved a state takeover of the district which is in the midst of a financial crisis. The district reached out to the state for help because of concerns they would not be able to make payroll.