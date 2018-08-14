State

Accreditation commission meets to address Noxubee County School District crisis

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The Mississippi Department of Education's Commission on School Accreditation will consider the status of the Noxubee County School District Tuesday afternoon at 2 pm.

The group will all consider whether to revise the business rules of the Mississippi Statewide Accountability System.

Last month, Governor Phil Bryant approved a state takeover of the district which is in the midst of a financial crisis. The district reached out to the state for help because of concerns they would not be able to make payroll. 

