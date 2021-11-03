ACLU files lawsuit against City of Horn Lake over proposed mosque

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the ACLU of Mississippi and Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett LLP filed a lawsuit against the City of Horn Lake on Wednesday, November 3. They claimed city leaders unlawfully denied zoning approval for a proposed mosque.

The lawsuit (Abraham House of God v. City of Horn Lake) was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi. It stated that city leaders denied approval for the mosque even though it would be located on property zoned for houses of worship.

According to the ACLU, Alderman Charlie Roberts admitted that the city had “stepped over the line” and had only rejected the site plan “because they’re Muslims.”

The lawsuit alleged the city’s actions violated the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act and the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The complaint asked the federal district court to issue an injunction allowing construction of the mosque.