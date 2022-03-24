JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Mississippi announced the launch of Advocates in the Making (A.I.M.). This is a mini-grant program focused on building state-level advocacy.

According to the ACLU of Mississippi, A.I.M. provides internship opportunities for college students by awarding capacity grants to local organizations doing on-the-ground work to advance Mississippi on social justice issues.

During this 10-week internship (May 16, 2022 – August 3, 2022), advocacy organizations managing each intern will provide students with a detailed work assignment. Students will receive a stipend of $3,000.

Students will also participate in two convenings hosted by the ACLU of Mississippi.

“No one organization can create the progress we need in Mississippi. So we are providing resources for our partner organizations and the future leaders of our state to build a path together,” said Jarvis Dortch, Executive Director of ACLU of Mississippi.

Organizations may submit A.I.M. grant applications through Thursday, April 7, 2022 to Jacquelyn Agho at jagho@aclu-ms.org. A.I.M. grant awards will be announced on a rolling basis between Friday, April 8, 2022 through Friday, April 22, 2022.