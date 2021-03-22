ACLU of Mississippi launches Unalienable campaign

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Mississippi launched Unalienable, which is a statewide campaign to end partnerships between local law enforcement and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Leaders with the ALCU of Mississippi said the inter-jurisdictional immigration enforcement worsens discriminatory policing, mass surveillance and public health emergencies.

The ACLU of Mississippi’s agenda includes specific policy briefs and recommendations for local, state, and federal agencies, calling on officials to address:

1) Discriminatory policies and practices by local police, which enforce a pipeline to immigration detention and deportation

2) Intrusive data-sharing practices and advanced surveillance, which allow law and immigration enforcement agencies to share individuals’ personal data with little to no accountability

3) Aggressive immigration enforcement, which continues to tangibly impact immigrants’ access to sensitive locations, regardless of ICE and DHS policies suggesting otherwise.