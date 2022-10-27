JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released the ACT results for the spring 2022 statewide administration of the ACT to all public high school juniors.

According to MDE, the average score for juniors increased from 17.3 in 2021 to 17.4 in 2022. The percentage of juniors meeting the benchmark scores for all four tested ACT subjects increased from 8.9% in 2021 to 9.3% in 2022.

Mississippi is one of 15 states that administers the ACT to all high school juniors.

Scores for Mississippi public school students who graduated in 2022 decreased from 17.8 to 17.5, though MDE officials said the average composite superscore was 20.7.

The national average ACT score for all public-school students in the class of 2022 was 19.3, down from 19.9 in 2021.

The ACT is designed to predict how well students will perform in college, and colleges use standardized tests like the ACT to compare students across schools and states.

“High schools should continue to challenge students through higher levels of English, math and science courses to improve student performance on the ACT,” said Dr. Kim Benton, state superintendent of education, interim. “Families are encouraged to work with high school counselors to ensure students are taking courses that will equip them for success now and after graduation.”