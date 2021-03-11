ACT scores for Mississippi juniors released, says MDE

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released the ACT results for the spring 2020 statewide administration of the ACT to all public high school juniors.

The average score for juniors increased from 17.6 in 2019 to 17.7 in 2020. The percentage of juniors meeting the benchmark scores for all four tested ACT subjects increased from 9% the previous two years to 10%, according to the department.

Scores for Mississippi public school students who graduated in 2020 decreased from 18.1 to 17.9, and the percentage of students meeting all four benchmarks remained flat at 10%.

The national average ACT score for all students in the class of 2020, which includes public and private school students, was 20.6, down from 20.7 in 2019. ACT scores nationwide have dropped in recent years as the population of students taking the test has broadened.

“Taking certain courses in high school substantially increases students’ readiness for college-level work and workforce training programs,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “Families are encouraged to work with high school counselors to ensure students are taking courses that will prepare them for their goals after graduation.”