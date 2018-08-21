State

Adams County deputies make arrests in rash of hunting camp burglaries

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - The Adams County Sheriff's office believes they have cracked the case in a rash of hunting camp burglaries.

The outbreak of burglaries dates back to January. After months of investigating deputies served warrants leading to the discovery of items believed to be stolen. Camp members have already identified many of the items in question including guns, tools, appliances and a motorcycle.

Investigators arrested five in connection with the case; Clinton
Blackwell, 26, Michael Blackwell 52, Daniel Grantham, 37, Joshua Grantham, 32, and Shaun Campbell, 22. More arrests may be pending.

According to Sheriff Travis Patten, the burglaries are linked to between 8 to 10 hunting camps. He advises owner and member to take valuables with them if they plan on being away for any length of time.



 

