TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – Hush Aerospace, an unmanned aerial systems designer and manufacturer, will locate their operations in Tupelo.

Officials said the project represents a corporate investment of $13.9 million and will create 80 jobs.

“Mississippi and Tupelo/Lee County not only provide Hush’s expansion with one of our nation’s premier manufacturing locations, but they offer a dedicated, skilled workforce and a public education, community college and research university platform that is second to none. On top of all of that, Mississippi and Lee County possess a culture which speaks to what Hush and its team members embrace as fellow Americans – freedom and patriotism,” said Zachary Johns, CEO, Hush Aerospace.

Officials said the company will establish a state-of-the-art facility for the assembly, manufacturing, testing and evaluation of UAS in Tupelo.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for the construction of the company’s 60,000-square-foot facility. The project is also receiving support from Tupelo, Lee County, Tennessee Valley Authority and Appalachian Regional Commission.

“The city of Tupelo is delighted by the announcement of Hush Aerospace and the ensuing diversity of new career opportunities it will provide for our citizens. Strong partnerships make a difference, and it is important to recognize that city, county, state and federal resources were all required to help establish this kind of next-generation technology hub at the Hive and attract opportunities like Hush Aerospace,” said Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan.

Hush Aerospace is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with an international office in the United Kingdom.