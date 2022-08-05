JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo kicked off on Friday, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced new youth-centered agriculture plans.

The plans come in partnership with conservation organizations from across Mississippi. The goal is get youth in the state involved in agriculture and conservation efforts.

“It is critical to the future of the state of Mississippi. We’ve got to keep our young people plugged in here. And what better way to do that than involve them in the great natural resources? We have the great outdoors here in the state. The future farmers of America, our future workforce and leaders of this state are going to be front and center of this. And to have them so passionate about it, it gives me a lot of hope for the future of Mississippi,” said Gipson.

The plans include new land for the Future Farmers of America in Tishomingo County and a Youth Wild Hog Trapping Corps, which is expected to launch soon.