Ag Commissioner announces open of New International Trade Office in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the opening of a new international trade office on the Mississippi Gulf. The office is located in the Bolton Building in Biloxi.

Gipson said the new office will enhance the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce’s (MDAC) international marketing efforts.

“I am pleased to announce today that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce will be expanding our presence in the state with an office on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Gulf Coast is at the heart of much of our state’s international trade efforts. This additional office will generate an increased interest in the state’s agriculture and aquaculture commodities, particularly for exports, and will allow us to have a closer pulse on the agriculture and commerce issues constituents in South Mississippi are facing,” said Gipson.

The international trade office will conduct trainings for local businesses interested in exploring international markets and will educate agricultural and food business on the marketing and financial opportunities offered through the Southern U.S. Trade Association. In addition, this new MDAC office will address agricultural and commerce issues in South Mississippi.

Businesses interested in learning more about international trade and marketing opportunities and the Southern U.S. Trade Association can contact the Market Development Division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce at 601-359-1159.