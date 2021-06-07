Ag Commissioner Gipson elected president of Southern U.S. Trade Association

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson was elected to serve as President of the Southern U.S. Trade Association (SUSTA).

“I am honored that my colleagues have invested their trust in me to serve in this leadership role to promote and expand international marketing opportunities for southern food and agricultural companies. SUSTA provides small- and medium-sized food and agriculture businesses unique opportunities, including financial assistance, to explore new markets and meet foreign buyers,” said Gipson.

SUSTA is one of four non-profit State Regional Trade Groups that promote U.S. food and agricultural exports. The association is comprised of 14 southern State Departments of Agriculture, as well as the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. Spanning over four decades, SUSTA offers programs and services to assist small to medium-sized companies in the region with exporting high value food and agricultural products.