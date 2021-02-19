AG Fitch urges Biden to reverse cancellation of Operation Talon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined a coalition of 18 state attorneys general asking President Joe Biden and other federal leaders to reverse the Biden Administration’s cancellation of Operation Talon. It was a nationwide ICE operation that focused on removing convicted sex offenders illegally in the United States.

“Human trafficking and rape at the border are only part of the intensifying nationwide crisis of human trafficking, commercial sexual exploitation, and forced prostitution of minors,” said Fitch. “By cancelling Operation Talon, the White House is encouraging sexual predators to seek illegal entry into the United States and ensuring these predators will exploit more victims in the process. I signed on to this letter to send a strong message. Sexual predators are not welcome in Mississippi, and they are not welcome in United States of America.”

The letter from the attorneys general argues that canceling Operation Talon could embolden sexual predators who seek to enter the United States illegally and exacerbate issues of sexual assault and trafficking in the immigrant community.

In addition to Mississippi, state attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia also signed on to the letter.