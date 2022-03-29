JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) led a bipartisan coalition of 44 attorneys general to write TikTok and Snapchat urging them to give parent the ability to monitor their children’s social media usage.

“As the threats to children’s well-being have proliferated online, the market of products available to parents to help monitor this space and keep it safe has expanded.” said Fitch, who led the coalition along with North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. “Many major social media platforms allow parents to use parental control apps to monitor their children’s content. It is time for Tik Tok and Snapchat to give parents this option for protecting their children as well.”

The letter was signed by the Attorneys General of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

