MOSS POINT, Miss. (WJTV) – A couple from Mobile, Alabama, won a $500,000 prize from a scratch-off game that was purchased in Moss Point.

They purchased the $20 scratch-off game ($500,000 Bonus Multiplier) on Thursday, March 31 at The Oaks of Moss Point on Old Stage Road.

The Mississippi Lottery shared other recent winners:

$25,000 – A Panola County man won on a $10 Platinum 7s scratch-off game purchased from Union 76 of Oxford on Old Taylor Road in Oxford.

$20,000 – A Petal woman won on a $10 Blistering Hot 7’s scratch-off game purchased from Keith’s Superstore #175 on Carterville Road in Petal.

$20,000 – A Lawrence County man won on a $2 Fiery hot 7’s scratch-off game purchased from Rameys on East Sellers Highway Monticello.

Friday night’s (April 1) Mega Millions jackpot is as an estimated $70 million. Saturday night’s (April 2) Powerball jackpot is at an estimated $222 million. The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot for Saturday, April 2 is at an estimated $76,000.