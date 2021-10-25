Alabama man dies after fall from Mississippi parking garage

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — An Alabama man who had been celebrating his birthday at a Mississippi casino died late Friday after he fell from the top of a parking garage, authorities said.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified him as 45-year-old Joseph Baynes of Daphne, Alabama. WLOX-TV reported Baynes, his wife and another couple had been at Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi, which is next to the Gulf of Mexico.

Witnesses told officers that the group was returning to their vehicle on the top floor of the parking garage when Baynes jumped onto the top of a support pillar, stumbled and fell over the edge.

Baynes’ body was recovered from the water of the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor. A police report said he had severe head trauma and obvious broken bones, according the Sun Herald. The death is being investigated as an accident.