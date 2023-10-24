GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – An Alabama man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possession of child pornography, followed by 20 years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Walton Stephen Vaughan, 67, was found to be in possession of hundreds of visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. A search warrant was executed at his home in Lucedale, Mississippi, on February 27, 2019.

Vaughan was indicted by a federal grand jury and pled guilty on February 23, 2023.

In addition to his term of imprisonment, Vaughan was ordered to pay restitution to victims totaling $29,500, and a $3,000 assessment under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018. Vaughan was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by the FBI in Mobile, Alabama, with assistance from the FBI in Mississippi.