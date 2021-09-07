Alabama man wins $160K Mississippi Match 5 jackpot

IUKA, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, an Alabama man claimed a Mississippi Match 5 ticket that was worth $160,000.

According to the winner, he recently started playing Mississippi Match 5 due to better odds than the Powerball and Mega Millions. He quick-picked his numbers at the Spring Mart in Iuka.

The winner said he screamed for about 15 minutes when he realized he won the September 4th drawing.

The jackpot for Tuesday (Sept. 7) night’s drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $50,000. If there is no jackpot winner for the drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Thursday, Sept. 9, drawing is anticipated to roll to $55,000.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $345 million, while Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $388 million.