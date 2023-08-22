JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An Alabama man was sentenced to 314 months in prison for two counts of robbery, two counts of using or carrying a firearm in connection with crimes of violence and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Jonathan Lewis Jennings, 32, robbed a liquor store and a convenience store in Meridian at gunpoint on January 15, 2018.

Prosecutors said evidence collected by the Meridian Police Department established Jennings’s identity as the perpetrator through DNA analysis. ATF agents conducted follow-up investigative measures that further confirmed Jennings’s involvement in and planning of the robberies.

Jennings was found guilty by a jury on December 12, 2022, following a trial in U.S. District Court.

The Meridian Police Department and the ATF investigated the case.