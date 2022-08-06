ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Four Alcorn County jail inmates who escaped on Friday, August 5 were arrested in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday, August 6.

According to officials with the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), the inmates cut a hole through the roof of the jail and were able to escape. They were identified as Landon Braudway, Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and Hunter Wigington.

Officials said Reyes, Sims and Wigington were arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police and the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Braudway was arrested around 1:30 a.m. after officers located him in a home. He allegedly tried to run from and fight officers before he was arrested.

(Courtesy: Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office).

(Courtesy: Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office).

(Courtesy: Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office).

ACSO officials said their escape is under investigation.