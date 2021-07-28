Alcorn State to receive $905K for research projects

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded $905,132 to Alcorn State University.

Project TitleAmount
ENGINEERING IMPACT-RESISTANT HYDROPHOBIC MICROCRYSTALLINE CELLULOSE BIOCOMPOSITES USING SWITCHGRASS, GIANT MISCANTHUS, AND DDGS$413,257
INTEGRATING SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURAL PRACTICES TO ENHANCE QUALITY OF POULTRY PRODUCTS AND ENVIRONMENT IN SOUTHWEST MISSISSIPPI$491,875

According to leaders, the program is designed to build capacity for teaching, research and extension activities at eligible institutions including curriculum design, materials development, faculty development, student recruitment and retention, and extension program development support.

