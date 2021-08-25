Alligator hunting season opens Friday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2021 Public Waters Alligator Hunting Season opens in Mississippi on Friday, August 27, at 12:00 p.m. The 10-day season will close at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, September 6.

Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) said they received 6,100 hunting permit requests during the June application period. They said 985 permits were offered in the state’s seven hunting zones.

“Mississippi waterways are experiencing lower than average levels due to recent dry weather. Hunters should exercise caution for shallow water obstructions while navigating our waterways, particularly at night during the 10-day hunting season,” MDWFP Alligator Program Coordinator Ricky Flynt said. “We are urging hunters to remain weather aware as recent forecasts indicate possible tropical weather impacts as early as late Sunday or Monday.”

All persons, 16 or older, who are in a vessel with or assisting a permit-holder, must possess either a Lifetime Hunting License, or an Alligator Hunting License with a valid prerequisite hunting license which includes the following:

Mississippi Sportsman License

All-Game Hunting/Fishing License

Small Game Hunting/Fishing License

Apprentice Sportsman License

Apprentice All Game License

Apprentice Small Game License

Senior Exempt License

Disabled Exempt License

Nonresident All-Game or NR 7-Day All Game License

Licenses can be purchased online at www.mdwfp.com, at any point-of-sale location in Mississippi, or by calling 1-800-5GO-HUNT. For more information regarding alligator hunting rules and regulations, visit www.mdwfp.com/alligator or call (601) 432-2199.