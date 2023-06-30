CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An altercation led to a fatal officer-involved shooting in Clarke County, according to authorities.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30 on River Road in Stonewall.

According to Martin, Enterprise police officers were attempting to serve the suspect when the altercation happened. She said the suspect was killed in the shooting, and the officer was not injured.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) will investigate the fatal shooting. Agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.