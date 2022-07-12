COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) – Altex Tube LLC will locate a new manufacturing plant in Columbus. The project represents a corporate investment of nearly $110 million and will create 58 jobs.

Altex Tube, which is locating on the Steel Dynamics campus in Golden Triangle Industrial Park, will manufacture black and pre-galvanized steel tubing in various sizes using coil products produced by SDI.

On Thursday, July 14, at 10:00 a.m., a groundbreaking will take place at 1923 Airport Road in Columbus with Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.), company officials and local dignitaries set to speak.

“We are excited to welcome Altex Tube to the Golden Triangle and thank the company for the strong commitment to our state and local communities. Bringing good-paying jobs and solid corporate neighbors to Mississippi is a top priority of our administration,” said Reeves.

Construction will be underway this summer, and manufacturing will commence in mid-2023 with the second phase of the project also set to begin in 2023.

Altex Tube LLC plans to fill positions at the facility over the next few years.