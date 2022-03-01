OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – University of Mississippi (UM) alumna Edith Kelly-Green donated $120,000 to the university’s Christine Hickonbottom Scholarship in Accountancy.

The Christine Hickonbottom Scholarship was fully funded in 2000 and able to completely provide one student with their educational needs. As tuition began to exceed the earnings of the original endowment, the scholarship had to be paired with a second one to meet a student’s needs.

The scholarship is fully funded again at $250,000. Kelly-Green is is a 2011 inductee of the UM Patterson School of Accountancy Hall of Fame and the first Black woman to become a FedEx vice president.

“Edith has enjoyed an exceptional career and is one of our most outstanding graduates. She is a wonderful role model, and the Hickonbottom Scholarship will help us immensely in providing support for students who have overcome adversity,” said UM School of Accountancy Dean Mark Wilder.