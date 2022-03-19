OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – University of Mississippi (UM) alumni Phil and Emily Bailey decided to fund a scholarship for future teachers after receiving a “thank you” note from a scholarship recipient.

The Baileys, along with other alumni, contribute to the existing Rodney Chamblee Memorial Scholarship Endowment. A recipient of the scholarship wrote to the couple to thank them for their contribution.

After receiving the letter, the couple decided to create a new scholarship. The Phillip J. and Emily G. Bailey Education Scholarship will be awarded to incoming freshmen in the School of Education who intend to teach in Mississippi after graduation. The recipients will receive the $1,000 annual scholarship for up to eight semesters.

“We feel it’s best to keep motivated, highly qualified educators in Mississippi. They will teach the future leaders of our state, who in turn will determine the success of our state,” said Emily Bailey.