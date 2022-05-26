STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A commitment from Mississippi State alumnus Lamar McKay of Houston, Texas, will facilitate advanced understandings and applications of data analytics through endowment-level support for an innovative research program in the university’s James Worth Bagley College of Engineering.

The McKay Predictive Analytics and Technology Integration Laboratory Excellence Endowment ensures ongoing support benefitting infrastructure, personnel, travel funds and other resources necessary to sustain and grow efforts of MSU’s Predictive Analytics and Technology Integration Laboratory.

In addition to the excellence endowment, McKay’s gift also allows for the establishment of an excellence fund to provide immediate annual support until the endowment reaches maturity.

“This contribution is pivotal to the expansion of predictive analytics research and its technology integration in the state of Mississippi, and I cannot express my gratitude enough for this very generous gift,” said Shahram Rahimi, MSU professor and head of the Bagley College’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

It also reinforces the Bagley College of Engineering’s reputation as a leader in purpose-driven innovation for the real world.

“Mississippi State University is a leader in turning data into knowledge and then using that knowledge to make intelligent decisions that can truly make a difference in a wide range of fields such as advanced manufacturing, autonomous mobility systems, health care, cybersecurity, precision agriculture, and so much more,” said MSU President Mark E. Keenum.