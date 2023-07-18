JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – APEX Ammunition LLC, a Mississippi-based company, will invest $4.45 million to expand into a larger facility in Columbus.

APEX Ammunition sells premium shotgun ammunition for online retail and on-site sales. The remodeling will start this summer, and on-site operations will begin in late 2023.

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is assisting with building through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive (MFLEX). Lowndes County and the city of Columbus are also assisting with the project.

“The LINK is excited that APEX Ammunition has settled on a location in Lowndes County, and we are looking forward to following their success. APEX Ammunition is a true homegrown business that has honed-in on the production of a genuine and bespoke product. They are another jewel in our outdoor recreation crown,” said Meryl Fisackerly, COO, Golden Triangle Development LINK.

APEX Ammunition plans to fill 64 new direct job positions for the next few years.