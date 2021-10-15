Amory Lock renamed in honor of late U.S. Senator Thad Cochran

AMORY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Amory Lock will be renamed the Thad Cochran Lock & Dam on Friday, October 15.

At the request of the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority, the Water Resources Development Act of 2020 included a provision renaming the Amory Lock to the Thad Cochran Lock & Dam, in the late Senator’s honor and as tribute to his long service, leadership and support of the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway and the State of Mississippi.

U.S. Senator Thad Cochran

“Senator Thad Cochran was a true public servant, and his contributions to Mississippi can be felt throughout our state,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “An outstanding legislator and leader, renaming Amory Lock after Senator Cochran fittingly honors his life of service and legacy.”

Cochran retired from the Senate in 2018 due to declining health. He passed away in May 2019.