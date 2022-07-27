OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, an Amory man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for producing and distributing child pornography.

United States District Judge Neal B. Biggers sentenced Brett Northington, 60, to 360 months in federal prison for using a minor to produce child sexual abuse material and distribute it on the Internet.

According to prosecutors, the investigation began when the Department of Homeland Security received information that Northington was distributing child pornography via an instant messaging application. They said he used the application to take and send sexually explicit pictures and videos of a child under the age of 12.

Northington had been previously convicted of a sex offense in state court.

Judge Biggers noted that he felt the 30 sentence was necessary to protect children in Northington’s own family and children outside of his family from abuse.

“Individuals who sexually abuse children in order to produce and distribute child pornography have no place among civilized people and deserve to be in prison for as long as possible,” stated U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. “Such evil must never be tolerated and these individuals will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Department of Homeland Security and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.