AMORY, Miss. (AP) — Leaders of a northeast Mississippi town have approved the dates for the community’s railroad festival.

The 2022 Amory Railroad Festival will be held April 7-10. The town’s board of aldermen recently approved the schedule, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

The last Amory Railroad Festival was held in 2019. The newspaper reports that COVID-19 complications forced the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021.

This year’s celebration will be similar to those in past years, Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle said. Details are still being finalized.

The Amory Railroad Festival Pageant has also announced a March 5 date for that event.